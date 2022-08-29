Success of double engine govt will install BJP again in Tripura: Nadda

Agartala, Aug 29 Riding on the ‘double engine government's' success, the BJP would come back to power after the 2023 Assembly polls with two-third majority, BJP president J.P. Nadda said here on Monday after his series of meetings with the leaders of all ranks and frontal bodies.

Nadda, who came to Tripura on Sunday on a two-day hectic tour to gear up the BJP and its frontal organisations aiming the next Assembly elections in early next year, said that after 35 years of misgovernance of the CPI-M government, the BJP after coming to power in 2018 undertook a mission of development and established peace and ethnic harmony.

"The culture of bandh (shut down), road blockade, political and insurgency violence stopped during the BJP governance," Nadda claimed while talking with the media.

Nadda's two-day Tripura visit gave special impetus to the vital tribal vote bank (the state has 20 tribal reserve seats of the 60 seats), as he met tribal leaders, MLAs, leaders of the BJP-ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), a politically important constitutional body set up in 1985.

While addressing a public meeting at the TTAADC headquarters in Khwumlung (a tribal dominated areas), 20 km from Agartala, Nadda said that only the BJP can develop the socio-economic aspect of the tribals.

Nadda said: "With BJP's initiative, a woman President was elected for the first time in India from the tribal community. There are eight ministers in the central ministry from the tribal community and there are five tribal ministers in Tripura council of ministry.

"The tribal affairs ministry was first constituted by the central government headed by former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he said.

Quoting Chief Minister Manik Saha and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb, who were on his side during the media briefing, Nadda said that the promises made in the ‘Vision Document-2018' have already fulfilled.

"The upcoming new Special Economic Zone (in southern Tripura) would change the economic scenario of Tripura. With the initiatives of the BJP government, pineapple, jackfruit and lemon are being exported to many countries, facilitating the farmers to raise their income," Nadda pointed out.

The BJP chief said that with the extension of railway lines in Tripura's southernmost region, economic and tourism development and other communication facilities are being boosted in a big way.

"For women empowerment, the Tripura government has already announced 33 per cent reservations in government jobs. The state's annual budget has increased from Rs 12,600 crore to Rs 27,000 crore. The per capita income of the people of Tripura has increased tremendously," Nadda said.

