Sukhbir Badal advises Rahul to avoid speaking on religious subjects

Chandigarh, June 1 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Thursday advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to avoid speaking on religious subjects of which he has neither the knowledge nor understanding.

"He clearly doesn't know that the vision of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji transcends geographical boundaries and is not only global but also cosmic in its reach," Badal said in a tweet.

"To suggest that Guru Sahib went to Mecca & other places on a Bharat Jodo Yatra is to reduce the sublime to ridiculous," the Akali Dal leader added.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's assertions in San Francisco, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa asked him: "How much should we keep forgiving in the name of your stupidity? Where did you read that Guru Nanak went to Thailand? Is it too much to expect that you should talk like a sensible intelligent person when it concerns religion?"



