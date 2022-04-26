Sunil Jakhar expresses displeasure over Congress disciplinary committee's show-cause notice

Days after the Congress disciplinary committee issued a show-cause notice to party leader Sunil Jakhar for his reported derogatory statement against party leaders, the Congress leader expressed his displeasure over the party's action.

On April 11, Congress leaders KV Thomas and Sunil Jakhar were issued show-cause notices for breaking party discipline and were asked to reply within a week. Sunil Jakhar, however, has not yet presented any statement before the committee.

Congress disciplinary committee member JP Aggarwal while speaking tohad said that a decision on Jakhar is likely to be taken in the committee's meeting which is currently underway.

Speaking toover the phone before the meeting, Sunil Jakhar said that he is very angry and upset with the attitude of the Congress Disciplinary Committee.

Jakhar while giving his opinion on the notice of the disciplinary committee said that he is not a slave of the Congress party but a disciplined worker.

Stating that he has a 50-year-old relationship with the Congress party, Jakhar said, "For years, I have acted as a disciplined worker of the Congress party," he said.

The Congress leader also expressed his displeasure over the Gandhi family, saying that if the party wanted to know anything from him, then core Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or any other senior Congress leader could have called him to know about the issue against which he had complained.

Expressing displeasure over the members of the Disciplinary Committee, Jakhar said that despite having an old relationship with most of the members of the committee, the party is trying to humiliate him in the eyes of the people.

Adding up, Jakhar said that the committee can take whatever decision it wants to take but he is not ready to bow down.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor