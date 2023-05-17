Supreme Court adjourns hearing on CBI plea in corruption case against DK Shivakumar to July

New Delhi [India], May 17 : The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing till July 14 on the CBI appeal against the Karnataka High Court order staying a corruption case against D K Shivakumar.

The court remarked that let the publicity be avoided in the matter against D K Shivakumar for two to three day.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sanjay Karol deferred the matter for further hearing on July 14.

The court was hearing a CBI appeal against the Karnataka High Court order dated February 10. The High Court of Karnataka stayed the CBI's proceedings in a corruption case against Shivakumar, which was later extended on other different dates.

Shivakumar's lawyer told the Supreme Court that the matter will be heard by the Karnataka High Court again next Tuesday. CBI lawyer submitted that he will not have remedies as the top court will be closed for summer break.

The top court said that the court is not closed completely and there will be a vacation bench. It added that the parties can move the vacation bench if they are aggrieved by any decision of the Karnataka High Court.

CBI is probing a case against Shivakumar for allegedly possessing Rs 74.93 crore assets disproportionate to his known sources of income for the period between 2013 and 2018 when he was serving as a cabinet minister.

