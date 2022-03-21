Supriya Sule meets Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi, March 21 Amid the ongoing Congress crisis, NCP leader Supriya Sule on Monday met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Such a pleasure meeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra!" Sule, the daughter of party supremo Sharad Pawar, said a tweet, attaching a photo of their meeting.

Both leaders share a good rapport and regularly meet each other but this was probably their first meeting after the results of the five Assembly polls, announced on March 10, saw the Congress lose in all five states, including its stronghold Punjab.

