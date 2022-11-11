Suvendu Adhikari writes to PM against Mamata over hospital inauguration

Kolkata, Nov 11 The leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will soon unilaterally inaugurate six new Centrally-sponsored medical colleges and hospitals in the state, which are supposed to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister at a later date.

In the latter, a copy of which has been accessed by , Adhikari has referred to certain state government advertisements notifying the inauguration of the six medical colleges and hospitals by the Chief Minister on November 14.

"I had earlier received credible information that you would be inaugurating these medical colleges and hospitals. The PMO had sent an email in this regard. It's my apprehension that before this could happen, the Chief Minister has decided to inaugurate these six new medical colleges and hospitals in order to claim credit for the development of these medical institutions," Adhikari's letter to the Prime Minister read.

In the letter, the BJP leader also claimed that the Chief Minister doesn't even have the courtesy to invite the Prime Minister or the Union Health Minister to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Adhikari pointed out that the majority of the cost of setting up these six new medical colleges and hospitals at around Rs 1,556.57 crore has been borne by the Union government.

The leader of the opposition also pointed out that this is not the first time that the Chief Minister is trying to take credit for the execution of any Centrally-sponsored project.

The state government is passing off other Centrally-sponsored schemes such as MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anya Yojana as the state's own schemes by giving them different names.

"So, I would kindly request you to direct the concerned officials to intervene in this matter before such an untoward incident takes place. When the real inauguration of these medical colleges and hospitals takes place on a later date, it should not be marred by the well-planned controversy triggered by the state government," the letter read.

