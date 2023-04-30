Syria's air defences intercept fresh Israeli missile attack

Damascus, April 30 Syrian air defences intercepted a fresh Israeli missile attack in the central province of Homs, state media reported.

The air defences were responding to hostile targets in the skies of Homs, said the report, spelling out no further details, state news agency SANA reported on Saturday.

Three civil were injured in the attack, according to the Syrian Defence Ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

