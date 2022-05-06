Tajinder Bagga's arrest 'as per procedure', says Mohali DSP

Amid the sloganeering outside Delhi's Janakpuri Police Station condemning BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest by the Punjab Police, Mohali DSP KS Sandhu clarified that the BJP leader was apprehended 'as per the procedure'.

"Punjab Police followed the procedure in taking Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga into custody and that the case remains pending in the court..." KS Sandhu, DSP(D), Mohali told media persons here.

Bagga was arrested from his Delhi house on Friday morning by the Punjab Police, based on a complaint registered with its cyber cell.

The BJP leader allegedly threatened Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet during a protest on March 30. The complainant also submitted statements and video clips of Bagga to the police.

After BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from his residence in the national capital early Friday morning, Delhi Police filed a case of abduction against the move.

Delhi Police today said that it was acting on a complaint filed by Bagga's father saying that some people barged inside their home and beat up the BJP leader. He also complained that Bagga wasn't even allowed to wear a turban.

( With inputs from ANI )

