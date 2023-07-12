Take steps to provide relief to flood-affected people: Sukhbir Badal

Patiala, July 12 Asking to take urgent steps to provide relief to flood-affected people, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday called for immediate delineation and cleaning of all drains including that alongside the Rajpura thermal plant which had led to the formation of a lake in the area.

The SAD president toured flood affected villages in Rajpura, Ghanaur, Sanaur, Samana and Patiala rural constituencies and also coordinated relief work being conducted by SAD and Youth Akali Dal (YAD) workers in conjunction with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and social organisations.

Talking to the media near the Rajpura thermal plant, Badal said "villagers complained that more than hundred acres of land had been inundated because a natural drain which flowed along the thermal plant had been filled up. They also disclosed that they had demanded the water be pumped out of the area but nothing had been done in this regard till now".

Badal rang up the Deputy Commissioner to apprise her of the situation and requested that urgent steps be taken to provide relief to the people.

"If this is not done in the next two days, then we will take steps to drain out the water ourselves," he added.

Badal while talking to the media at Lacchru Khurd village in Ghanaur, said even though villages in the area, including Sarhala Khurd, were inundated in water, the requisite steps had not been taken to provide relief to the people.

"Many farmers complained that no fodder had been supplied to them and that they also lacked medical aid."

He said the SGPC was already providing 'langar' in the area.

"I have also requested the SGPC to provide medical aid wherever needed."

The SAD president said it was also unfortunate that the Chief Minister's tour of the area had been cancelled.

"Due to this, officers have also not reached this area. The Chief Minister should visit all flood affected areas to ensure provision of speedy relief to all affected."

He said it was unfortunate that the AAP government had been caught napping and did not take necessary steps in advance to mitigate the suffering of the people.

Badal also expressed shock that relief material had still not reached some villages in Sanaur and Samana constituencies and demanded that required food packets, green fodder and medicines along with medical teams be dispatched to all affected areas.

