Taking policy on Tibet ahead, Zeya designated US Special Coordinator

BY VISHAL GULATI

Dharamsala, Dec 21 Taking ahead the Trump administration's policy on Tibet and help promoting respect for the human rights of Tibetans, who have lived under China's rule for over six decades, the Biden administration has designated Under Secretary Uzra Zeya to serve concurrently as the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues.

The Indian-American currently serves as Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human rights a position that has traditionally doubled as the special coordinator. The Tibetan Policy Act of 2002 mandates the appointment of the special coordinator.

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "I have designated Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya to serve concurrently as the United States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, an important role she will take on effective immediately.

"She will also continue to serve as Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, a position for which she was sworn in on July 14, 2021."

Zeya will coordinate the US government policies, programmes, and projects concerning Tibetan issues, consistent with the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002, as amended by the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020, said Blinken in a statement on Monday.

Specifically, she will promote substantive dialogue, without preconditions, between the government of the People's Republic of China

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor