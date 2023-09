Talks of Pilot floating new party mere speculation, says Randhawa

Jaipur, June 6 Rajasthan Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday termed the talks of Sachin Pilot forming a new party as mere speculation, as he ruled out any such possibility.

Stating that Pilot will not float a new party, Randhawa said, "Pilot and (Ashok) Gehlot will work together. Both of them know that the formula for reconciliation was reached on the day of the meeting in Delhi. But I cannot disclose the formula."

On Pilot forming a new party, Randhawa told reporters here: "There is no such thing. Only a few sections of the media are saying this. I am also hearing about this from you people only. Pilot never had any such intention, nor does he has it now. Both Gehlot and Pilot are assets for the party and they will work together."

