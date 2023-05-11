Tamil Nadu minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan shifted to IT department from Finance

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan was on Thursday relieved of the key portfolio of Finance and Human Resources Management and given the Information technology department.Thangam Thennarasu, the soft-spoken DMK strongman from southern Tamil Nadu, is the new Finance Minister. Industries portfolio held by him was allocated to TRB Rajaa, the three time legislator from Mannargudi constituency who was newly inducted into the Council of Ministers.Rajaa, the IT wing secretary of the DMK is the son of party treasurer and former Union Minister T R Baalu. He was sworn-in as Minister earlier in the day by TN Governor R N Ravi at an official ceremony in the Raj Bhavan.PTR, as Thiaga Rajan is addressed, thanked the CM for entrusting the IT department to him, even as he said the last two years as Finance Minister under Stalin was fulfilling for him.Soon after he was taken out of the Finance department, Thiaga Rajan said the past two years (2021-23) have been the most fulfilling in his life under the leadership of Stalin.

"I am grateful that CM @mkstalin has now assigned me the portfolio of Information Technology – globally the #1 industry for investment and job-creation today. We know that technology shapes the future," Thiaga Rajan tweeted taking the new development in his stride.Rajan had earlier served as the DMK's IT Wing secretary as well, before resigning from the post early last year. TRB Rajaa succeeded PTR. Ackowledging his predecessor T Mano Thangaraj's efforts in the IT department, PTR said he plans to build on the "great efforts" of his cabinet colleague."I wish the incoming Finance Minister @TThenarasu great success and many more achievements as he assumes responsibility today. I am sure he will accelerate the progress already made and deliver new records in his tenure," PTR tweeted. JP Tamil Nadu vice president Narayanan Thirupathy on his twitter handle said: "If Chief Minister @mkstalin does not accept that @ptrmadurai was incompetent in handling the finance portfolio, then it is obvious that he was shifted for the audio leaks. If he (CM) accepts so, then he has to apologize for appointing a incompetent person to manage the state's finance." A Raj Bhavan official release said Thiaga Rajan would helm the IT and digital services department. The IT department portfolio was previously handled by Mano Thangaraj and he has now been assigned the Milk and Dairy Development department. SM Nasar, who held the Milk portfolio was dropped from the Cabinet on May 9.