Teesta water sharing issue with India will be resolved soon: Hasina

New Delhi, Sep 6 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday expressed hope that the row over sharing water of Teesta river a key bone of contention between her country and India will be resolved soon.

"Both the countries have resolved several long-standing issues keeping the spirit of cooperation and friendship in mind. I hope that all other issues, including water sharing of Teesta river, would be resolved soon," the visiting Bangladeshi Prime Minister said.

Disagreements between the two countries over the allocation of the river water has remained a subject of conflict for several decades. Many meetings held on the issue could not produce much results.

Bangladesh has been demanding an equal share in the distribution of the river water.

In this direction, a treaty was also to be signed between India and Bangladesh in 2011 during then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's trip to the neighbouring country.

However, the agreement could not be inked due to stiff opposition from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Hasina, who is on a four-day tour to India, said: "The water is emerging from the Indian side... Hence, India should show its large-heartedness."

The Bangladeshi Prime Minister said she hopes that her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will look into all the issues pertaining to the bilateral relationship, including Teesta water sharing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor