Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao not keeping promises to Dalits: YS Sharmila

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 : Y S Sharmila, Chief of YSR Telangana Party, on Friday attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao accusing him of not keeping promises made to Dalits. While paying tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti at Tank Bund, she lashed out at the CM for insulting the Babasaheb-drafted Constitution.

Speaking to the media, Y S Sharmila said, "This CM has time and again insulted Babasaheb and the Indian Constitution with his words and deeds. In Telangana, KCR's constitution reigns supreme, where there is no freedom of speech and the right to protest. KCR's constitution is all about corruption, nepotism, and fake promises. From Dalit CM to Dalit Bandhu, Dalits have been cheated and neglected. The three-acre promise, loans and employment promises, the failure to empower SC Corporation, these are just a few while atrocities and attacks on Dalits go unchecked in the state."

"On this occasion, YSRTP is happy to gift the Indian Constitution to KCR. We hope it opens his eyes and compels him to respect and implement the Constitution," added Y S Sharmila.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament House lawn in Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to the key architect of India's Constitution on the occasion by offering a garland.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Hundreds of salutes to Pujya Babasaheb, who dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and exploited sections of the society, on his birth anniversary. Jai Bheem!"

Taking to Twitter, Murmu said, "I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar."

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders attended Dr BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary celebration at Parliament House Lawn in Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor