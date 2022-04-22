Telangana HC notice on PIL for CBI probe into BJP worker's suicide

Hyderabad, April 22 The Telangana High Court on Friday issued notice to the Central and Telangana governments, state Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar and others on a PIL seeking CBI probe into a BJP worker's suicide in Khammam.

The court ordered notice be issued to Union Home Ministry and state Home Department, the Transport Minister, Khammam Police Commissioner, Station House Officer (SHO) of III Town Police Station in Khammam and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Prasanna Krishna and Circle Inspector Narsaiah were also issued the notice. The respondents have been directed to file their replies in two weeks.

The court issued the notices on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer R. Krishnaiah, seeking directions for CBI probe into the suicide by Sai Ganesh.

The BJP has alleged that harassment by police allegedly at the behest of the minister and local TRS leaders drove Ganesh to suicide.

Ganesh had consumed pesticides in front of the police station in Khammam on April 14. He was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad, where he succumbed on April 16.

BJP state President Bandi Sanjay alleged that 16 false cases were booked against Ganesh and unable to bear the harassment, he ended his life. He said the police did not even record the dying declaration of Ganesh.

The BJP has demanded resignation of the Transport Minister, blaming him for the party worker's suicide. The party also submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the issue, demanding a CBI probe.

