Telangana to celebrate Rs 50K cr disbursement under Rythu Bandhu

Hyderabad, Jan 2 Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has called for week-long celebrations to mark crediting of Rs 50,000 crore into the accounts of farmers since the launch of Rythu Bandhu scheme three years ago.

The state-wide Rythu Bandhu celebrations will be organised from January 3 to January 10.

TRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, and Rythu Bandhu Samiti President Palla Rajeshwar Reddy held a teleconference with the TRS MLAs, MPs, MLCs, ZPTCs, Rythu Bandhu Samithi district Presidents on Sunday and gave directions on how to take forward the celebrations while following Covid restrictions.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, stated that no other State in the country has brought in a scheme such as Rythu Bandhu. He added that TRS Party President and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has introduced this scheme for the welfare of the farmers community. Nowhere in 70 years of Indian history such a great scheme was introduced, he added.

He also said that Telangana stands at the top of charts when it comes to the implementation of initiatives for the welfare of the agriculture sector.

KTR noted that the Chief Minister introduced various schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and also built the Kaleshwaram Project which widely provides water for irrigation in the state.

He asked the party leaders and workers to conduct programs such as Sankranthi Muggulu, essay writing and painting competitions for students based on Rythu Bandhu theme. On January 10, all the celebrations will take place at the 2,600 Rythu Vedikas across the state.

KTR gave directions to conduct these celebrations by following Covid restrictions. He also asked the party leaders to share pamphlets on the schemes and works done by the TRS government for the farming sector. He also asked them to write letters to the people regarding the celebrations, asking them to become a part of it.

Niranjan Reddy said the government is providing Rythu Bandhu funds to 63 lakh farmers.

Under the investment support scheme for farmers launched in May 2018, the government is providing financial assistance to all farmers for two crops every year.

When the scheme was launched the amount was Rs 8,000 per acre per year (for both Rabi and Kharif seasons) and the TRS government enhanced the amount to Rs 10,000 since the year 2019.

The government is crediting Rs 5,000 per acre into the farmers' bank accounts before beginning of every crop season.

For coming Rabi season, the disbursement of Rs 7,646 crore began last week and on January 10, the cumulative assistance under the scheme will touch Rs 50,000 crore mark

