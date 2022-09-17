Telangana to enhance tribal quota to 10 per cent

Hyderabad, Sep 17 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) will be enhanced to 10 per cent from current six per cent in the state without waiting further for the Centre's approval for a Bill passed by the state legislature seven years ago.

Addressing a public meeting in Hyderabad as part of Telangana National Integration Day celebrations, he announced that a Government Order (GO) to enhance BC quota will be issued within a week.

"We are tired of requesting the Modi government to approve the Bill," he said slamming the Centre for the delay in giving Presidential assent for the BC reservation Bill.

"What is stopping the Centre from sending the Bill to President for her assent. The President is also a tribal and I am sure she will immediately give her approval," he said.

He remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to decide if he will respect the GO or face the consequences.

Lashing out at the BJP leaders, he said they were visiting Telangana for their divisive and cheap politics but doing nothing to get the approval for the BC quota Bill.

KCR also announced implementation of Girijan Bandhu on the lines of Dalit Bandhu with Rs 10 lakh assistance each to tribal families after the settlement of podu lands issue and identificatio of ST families without land or any other livelihood.

He argued that there is no Constitutional hurdle to enhance the quantum of reservation. "The Constitution does not say that the total reservation should not exceed 50 per cent," he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Tamil Nadu is providing 69 per cent reservation as the Centre has included it in the 7th schedule of the Constitution. Why is the Centre not extending this to Telangana, he asked.

He said the Centre had done many injustices to Telangana. He alleged that the Centre has gone back on the commitments to set up a tribal university and a steel factory in the state.

Stating that Telangana is marching ahead on the path of development, KCR cautioned people against the divisive forces trying to divide them for their narrow political interests.

He called for implementing the welfare schemes and programmes undertaken in Telangana across the country. He said Telangana should influence the national politics to set things right at the Centre and to ensure that there is people's and farmers' rule in the country.

Earlier, a massive rally was taken out by tribals from Necklace Road to NTR Stadium. The rally displayed the rich tribal culture of the state.

KCR earlier inaugurated Kumaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan Sant Sevalal Banjara Bhavan in Hyderabad.

