Temple, part of mazar, demolished in Jhandewalan
By IANS | Published: August 20, 2023 09:17 AM 2023-08-20T09:17:00+5:30 2023-08-20T09:20:11+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 20 A temple and the front wall of a mazar (known as Mamu-Bhanje mazar) were razed by the Public Works Department as part of an anti-encroachment drive on Rani Jhansi Road in the Jhandewalan area on Sunday morning.
The demolition was carried out in the presence of a large number of police and paramilitary personnel to maintain the law and order situation.
According to sources, the action was meant to pave the way for a proposed road widening project.
No untoward incidents were reported in the area, and the drive was peaceful, police said.
The temple will be shifted to a nearby area, the sources added.
