Temple, part of mazar, demolished in Jhandewalan

New Delhi, Aug 20 A temple and the front wall of a mazar (known as Mamu-Bhanje mazar) were razed by the Public Works Department as part of an anti-encroachment drive on Rani Jhansi Road in the Jhandewalan area on Sunday morning.

The demolition was carried out in the presence of a large number of police and paramilitary personnel to maintain the law and order situation.

According to sources, the action was meant to pave the way for a proposed road widening project.

No untoward incidents were reported in the area, and the drive was peaceful, police said.

The temple will be shifted to a nearby area, the sources added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor