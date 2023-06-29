"Tense in some places, normal in most districts": Manipur Police

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 29 : Manipur Police on Thursday said the situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing in the past 24 hours but normal in most districts.

"Situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing during the last 24 hrs but normal in most districts. State Police and Central Forces are continuously conducting patrolling, flag marches and cordon and search operations in vulnerable areas both in the hill and valley districts," an official statement said.

Police said that search operations have been conducted in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts.

"During the last 24 (twenty-four) hours, State Police and Central forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts. About 124 Nakas/ Checkpoints are installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and Police have detained 408 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the State. The checking at the nakas/checkpoints is intensified round the clock in order to prevent unwanted incidents," it mentioned.

Police further stated that 17 arms,12 ammunition and 10 bombs have been recovered in the last 24 hours.

The movement of essential items has been ensured along NH-37, the statement added.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

