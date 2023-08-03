'Terror-free environment imperative to have normal ties with Pak': Govt

New Delhi, Aug 3 India on Thursday said that in order to have normal ties with Pakistan, it is important to have an environment which is terror-free.

The reaction has come days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif indicated his willingness to hold negotiations with India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, while addressing mediapersons, said that New Delhi wants normal ties with all neighbouring countries including Pakistan, and it is incumbent upon that country to create the environment.

He said this in response to questions on Sharif's comments.

On August 1, Sharif had shown his willingness to talk with India and stressed that there is "nothing against anyone".

He had made these comments while addressing the opening ceremony of the Mineral Summit in Islamabad.

"With our neighbours, we are prepared to talk... provided that the neighbour is serious to talk about serious matters on the table because war is no more an option. Pakistan is a nuclear power, not as an aggressor but for our defence purposes. We had three wars fought in the last 75 years.

"And what happened is it generates more poverty, unemployment and lack of resources to finance, education, health and well-being of the people," Sharif had said.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor