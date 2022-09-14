Thai court to decide PM's term limit on Sep 30

Bangkok, Sep 14 Thailand's Constitutional Court announced on Wednesday that it is set to rule on the case of Prayut Chan-o-cha's term limit as Prime Minister on September 30.

"The court has sufficient evidence to make a ruling," the Constitutional Court said in a statement, adding that examination has been ended and the court is scheduled to issue the decision on September 30.

The statement was issued after the court held a meeting Wednesday to discuss the case, reports Xinhua news agency.

Last month, judges of the court agreed by five votes to four to suspend the premiership of Prayut, effective on August 24, following a petition filed by the opposition parties for a ruling on when his eight-year tenure should conclude, which the opposition parties believed should have ended.

The opposition parties also urged Prayut to step down.

During the period, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has been serving as the Interim Prime Minister.

Prayut was selected as the Interim Prime Minister after a 2014 coup and was later royally endorsed as the 29th Prime Minister on August 25, 2014.

His supporters argue that the clock on his tenure should begin when the 2017 constitution was instituted, or even after the 2019 general election when Prayut was elected as the Prime Minister.

