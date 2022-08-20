Thakur ensures Himachal emerges as frontrunner in development: Nadda

Shimla, Aug 20 The government headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ensured that Himachal Pradesh emerges as frontrunner in development with its hard work, dedication and commitment to ensure welfare of the people and all this was possible due to the 'double engine governments', BJP president J.P. Nadda on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting at Paonta Sahib town in Sirmaur district to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of freedom of India, Nadda said due to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Thakur, BJP leaders always speak about the development in the Centre and the state.

He said the BJP government was committed to come up to the expectations of the people as the government was a proactive one. The Central government was committed to make India a 'Vishwa Guru'.

Nadda, who belongs to this state, urged the people to follow five promises listed by the Prime Minister from the Red Fort while addressing the nation on Independence Day.

He said vaccinations of measles, Japanese fever and polio took years after its invention to reach India, but with the efforts Prime Minister Modi, the coronavirus vaccine was prepared within nine months of the first case of Covid-19.

He said apart from providing over 200 crore free vaccines in the country, vaccines were provided to over 100 other countries. He also appreciated the efforts of the state government in becoming the first state in administering first and second doses of the vaccine.

Nadda said it was possible due to the leadership provided by the Chief Minister Thakur to ensure not to carry away by false promises of the Opposition.

The BJP president said the Central government also succeeded in bringing back over 24,000 students of the country stranded in Ukraine, out of which about 430 were from Himachal Pradesh.

He said even students of Pakistan succeeded in getting out from Ukraine by hoisting the Indian flag on their vehicles. He said this was the picture of changing India and was possible only due to the strong leadership of the Prime Minister.

He said the inauguration of Atal Tunnel was also a gift of the Prime Minister to the people of the state. He said with the construction of the tunnel, the dream of Atal Bihari Vajpayee was fulfilled. He said work on the Rs 7,000 crore Renuka dam project was also started by the present Centre and the state government.

He said 1.72 lakh toilets were constructed in the country under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

He said Himachal Pradesh has emerged a smoke-free state due to Ujjawala Yojna of the Centre and the Grihini Suvidha Yojna of the state government.

Thakur said it was the fortune of the state that the Prime Minister considers Himachal Pradesh his second home and was always considerate towards the developmental needs of the state.

He said during the pandemic the national leadership ensured that no one in the country was deprived of food, masks, sanitisers and other essentialities.

He said the party workers in the state also did commendable work during the pandemic by providing over 50 lakh masks to the needy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor