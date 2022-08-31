Tharoor seeks to enhance air connectivity

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 31 Shashi Tharoor, as the Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram, has taken the lead to meet with around 30 top officials from the airline industry to improve air connectivity here on Friday.

Top officials of 30 plus airlines, including Air India, Indigo, SpiceJet, Vistara, Jet Airways, Air India Express, Emirates, Lufthansa, Air Arabia, Flydubai, Air Asia, Qatar Airways, SriLankan Airways, Maldivian Airlines, Scoot and Akasa Air, will attend the 'Trivandrum Connectivity Summit', organised by leading commercial organisations from various sectors.

Tharoor, who will chair the Summit, said that this is one which is primarily aimed at evolving a comprehensive strategy to enhance air connectivity to and from the State Capital Region (SCR).

"Southern tip of India is brisk with economic activity, and is already on the cusp of a fast-paced transformation driven by ongoing big-ticket infrastructure projects. Focus of the summit will be the State Capital Region (SCR) - Thiruvananthapuram, along with Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, southern Tamil Nadu comprising Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli, which together hold immense potential cutting across domains," said Tharoor.

