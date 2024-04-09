The Anger of the People Against the State Congress Government Will Be a Boon for Us”: GT Devegowda, JD(S) Core Committee Chairman

BJP-JD(S) alliance has entered the fray in the Lok Sabha elections. JD(S) Core Committee Chairman, former Minister, and senior MLA GT Devegowda spoke about the need for a BJP-JD(S) alliance. Speaking to the media he talked about the BJP-JD(S) alliance, he replied that JD(S) is strong in the state. There has been a good response in the assembly elections. Even though the JD(S) has joined hands with the BJP to fight the coming Lok Sabha elections together, the two parties will pursue their different ideologies. However, given the country’s future, we are united as per the wish of party leader Deve Gowda that Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again and we should join hands for that. Modi, who has maintained security and peace in the country, is also doing development. There is no peaceful atmosphere in the neighboring countries. Minorities are also comfortable with us. People also felt that both parties should unite for this to continue. We have acted accordingly. Congress is not developing the state, instead, it is going very backward. Therefore, we are united to remove the Congress government.

While replying that H.D. Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr. C.N. Why Manjunath was not fielded by JD(S), Gowda said, knowing about Manjunath's achievements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had fielded him from the BJP. He does not care about the criticism of the Congress. Answering about the alliance and whether it is temporary or permanent, he said that the alliance is strong. Going forward together. The adjustment will continue in all upcoming elections. There has been trust in both the parties. We are going together. We are all united. The anger of the people against the state Congress government will be a boon for us. Gowda further said that JD(S) winning is not important. We intend the alliance so the candidates should win in all 28 constituencies. Our party must also survive and BJP should also stay. When asked, is it not embarrassing to go and ask for votes with those who once criticized? Gowda replied, “Changes are natural in electoral politics. Criticism is natural, as the actions of the Congress government are not conducive to development, so we have forgotten all the embarrassment and are united.”

Further replying to the Congress asking where JD(S) is, Gowda said that Congress used to say at the beginning of government formation that all JD(S) MLAs would come to Congress. Did it happen? Everyone stayed with us because of the party's base. This is a party with a strong foundation. Discussing the status of the state government after the Lok Sabha elections, Gowda shared that if Congress performs poorly in the Lok Sabha elections the government will collapse. The situation of this government will be very serious. The Chief Minister said in his own home that no one can touch me. What does this mean? He is afraid of losing the position of Chief Minister. Talking about the strategy to win alliance candidates, Gowda said winning is the agenda of both parties. Hence, both parties are working together. Going by coordination.



