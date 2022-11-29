The end of Mahagathbandhan govt is near: Bihar Oppn leader

Patna, Nov 29 A day after inauguration of Ganga Udbhav Yojana, Opposition leader in Bihar Assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the 'Gangajal' (holy water) was required by people when they die. Similarly, the end of the the Mahagathbandhan government was nearer and people would offer Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to drink Gangajal.

Ganga Udbhav Yojana was inaugurated on Sunday to supply Ganga water to Nalanda, Gaya and Nawada through a water pipeline. It is the dream project of the Chief Minister to supply Gangajal to every house in these three south Bihar districts which are away from the route of Ganga in the state.

"Every time Nitish Kumar comes with a project and makes tall claims about their usefulness. His all projects are flop now. I don't know the success of this project but I know one thing. Gangajal is required at a time when people die. Similarly, the end time is near for Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. The people of Bihar will offer Nitish Kumar to drink Gangajal soon," Sinha added.

"Nitish Kumar came up with many projects like 'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal'. What happened to those projects? All those projects have no utilities. They are failing now. Nitish Kumar government has used Rs 4,000 crore on Ganga Udbhav Yojana to establish connectivity of pipeline to bring Ganjajal in Magadh region of Nalanda, Gaya and Nawada. This is a misuse of taxpayers money," he said.

