There is complete anarchy in state: Jharkhand BJP chief

New Delhi, April 29 The BJP will intensify its attack on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren over allotting land to his wife and politics of appeasement.

Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash said that there is complete anarchy in the state and his party will intensify its agitation against the Soren government.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Soren, Jharkhand BJP president Prakash told that for the first time in the history of India, a chief minister is allotting land to himself, his wife, relative and close associates.

"Has any chief minister of any state of the country allotted land to himself, his wife, relatives and others violating all the laws and rule of land. There is complete anarchy in the state. Development work started in the previous BJP government has been stalled. The Soren government is anti-development," Prakash said.

Prakash, also a BJP Rajya Sabha member, noted that by allotting land on mining lease, Soren violated the provisions of the People's Representation Act as the chief minister is in-charge of state mines department.

Recently, the Election Commission (EC) has sought opinion on whether Chief Minister Soren's alleged actions fall under the purview of 'office of profit'.

The EC action came after Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais forwarded a BJP memorandum urging him to disqualify the chief minister from the Assembly according to the provisions of the Representation of People's Act, 1951 for 'misusing his official position' for personal gains.

Referring to the comment of Jharkhand minister Hafizul Hassan, Prakash said that this is the example of Soren government's politics of appeasement.

"Earlier, the Jharkhand government allotted space in the state assembly to offer 'namaz' and now, the minister is making inflammatory remarks. Stopping all the development work, the Soren government is only concentrating on appeasement of a particular community," he said.

On Thursday, Prakash tweeted a video of Jharkhand minister Hassan, and said: "This is the real face of the Hemant Soren government. Does the Chief Minister have courage to ask the minister to resign?"

"Whatever the Central government is doing will cause them equal damage. We are 20 per cent, you are 70 per cent. If our 20 homes are shut, you too have to lose 70 per cent," the Minister was heard saying in the video.

Prakash said that the Jharkhand BJP has started state-wide agitation against the Soren government from April 21 to 30.

"BJP workers are protesting across the state against the anti-development and politics of appeasement and we will intensify in future," he added.

