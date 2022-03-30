"These allegations show there is no unity amongst the oppositions" says BJP leader on AIUDF and Congress's blame game

Commenting on the Assam Congress and AIUDF blame game, ahead of Rajya Sabha polls BJP leader Dilip Saikia said that these allegations show there is no unity amongst the oppositions “There are various factions within Congress and despite a deal, they are suspicious of AIUDF.” He further said “Our chief minister has good relations with many Opposition lawmakers...we are sure of getting the required votes to ensure that both our candidates win.”

Congress in Assam ahead of Rajya Sabha polls accused All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) of “selling” five of its lawmakers to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. This allegation come a day after AIUDF pledged support for Congress’s Ripun Bora.

Refusing all the allegations against it AIUDF leader Aminul Islam said “We are astonished by the baseless allegations. We were hearing about differences within the Congress on Bora’s selection. Some of the Congress leaders are working to defeat him. The immature accusations have confirmed this.”

Earlier, AIUDF agreed to support Congress, it said “We stand committed to our support and all 15 lawmakers will vote for Bora on Thursday. The results will reveal who is the real betrayer.”