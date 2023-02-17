"These radicalised elements will turn against..." Owaisi attacks BJP on Bhiwani incident

Terming the Bhiwani incident in Haryana as "inhuman" in which charred skeletons of two persons were found in a burnt car, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying these alleged radicalised elements will turn against the party in times to come.

Owaisi alleged so-called 'Gau-Rakshak' gang enjoying the patronage of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was behind the Bhiwani incident.

"This is an inhuman killing of Junaid and Nasir by a so-called 'Gau-Rakshak' gang. These people are supported by BJP and RSS. These elements radicalised by BJP will turn against them tomorrow. Centre and the BJP government in Haryana should not protect and patronise such elements," said the AIMIM chief at a press conference here.

On Thursday morning Haryana Police recovered two charred skeletons inside an SUV car near Barawas village in Haryana's Bhiwani district. The car had also been set on fire.

Accusing BJP of supporting 'Gau Rakshak gang', the Hyderabad MP said BJP is promoting "radicalised" elements.

"BJP is actively promoting such radicalised elements who in the garb of being 'Gau-Rakshaks' are killing people and indulging in extortion. They should stop promoting such people," he added.

Owaisi further hauled the governing BJP on coals and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "speak about this incident".

He said, "I condemn in the strongest words the killing of Junaid and Nasir by an organised gang in Haryana. One Monu named in the incident is patronised by the BJP government in Haryana. They are responsible for this incident. Will Prime Minister and Home Minister speak on this incident?."

Meanwhile, Monu Manesar, a member of Bajrang Dal, who is alleged as the main accused in the case dismissed allegations of his involvement and said there has been an attempt to defame his organisation.

"My team and I have nothing to do with this incident. Police must probe to find the real culprits. Our organization should not be defamed by dragging it into this. Whatever claims are being spread on social media are absolutely wrong," Monu said.

Monu said at the time of the incident he was in Gurugram and further validating his claims he added that he has the CCTV footage of the hotel where he was staying.

"When this incident took place, I was at a hotel in Gurugram and we have the footage of it. I did not know the two victims and I do not know what happened to them. We are also looking into this incident from our side to find out about the culprits," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday condemned the incident where charred skeletons of two Bharatpur residents were found in a car in Haryana. Gehlot assured strict action against the perpetrators.He added that one accused has been taken into custody and the search is on for the remaining accused.

"The killing of two people, residents of Bharatpur's Ghatmika, in Haryana is condemnable. Rajasthan and Haryana Police are taking action in coordination. Rajasthan Police has been directed to take strict action," said Gehlot in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Rajasthan Police on Friday said special teams had been formed to arrest suspects based on an FIR filed by a family in Rajasthan alleging that the deceased had been kidnapped from the state's Bharatpur district.

"A missing report of two men was filed in Gopalgarh Police Station in Bharatpur on Wednesday. The mobile phones of the two men were found switched off and when we started our search for them we were told that they were in a car and had been kidnapped and violently assaulted," Gaurav Srivastava, Inspector General, Bharatpur Range, Rajasthan said.

Srivastava said that the SUV with the same engine and chasis number was found in a burnt condition in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani district and there were two charred bodies found inside.

"Special teams formed to nab those named in FIR filed by the family who is claiming the victims are Junaid and Nasir who were kidnapped. Junaid has five cases pertaining to cow smuggling against him," IG, Bharatpur Range said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor