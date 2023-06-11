"They don't consider Lord Hanuman as a God": MP BJP leader Hitesh Bajpai reacts to Cong MLA calling deity Adivasi

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 11 : Reacting to the comments made by Congress MLA Umang Singhar that Lord Hanuman was an Adivasi, Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Hitesh Bajpai on Saturday said that the Congress party does not consider Lord Hanuman as a god and always tries to insult him.

In this regard, BJP leader Hitesh Bajpai took to Twitter and said, "They don't consider Hanuman ji as God! They do not consider Hanuman ji to be worshipped by Hindus! They insult Hanuman ji! Is he not the former Congress cabinet minister of Kamal Nath who is accused of rape and sexual abuse? And is running away from arrest from the police? Is this the idea of the Congress for Lord Hanuman Priyanka Gandhi? Isn't this shameless and anti-Hindu Congress?" he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said that he does not know why Congress is after Lord Hanuman.

"Don't know why they (Congress) are after our Bajrang Bali Ji?" he further tweeted.

Earlier Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA from Gandhwani Umang Singhar on Saturday said that Lord Hanuman was an Adivasi and the tribals took Lord Ram to Lanka and not the 'Vanar Sena'.

While addressing a public meeting on the occasion of the 123rd death anniversary of Birsa Munda in Dhar, he said, "Those who took Lord Ram to Lanka were tribals, not Vanar Sena and Hanuman Ji was Adivasi. Storytellers have confused the people with this narration."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor