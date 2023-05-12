Those maligning court orders are actually insulting themselves: Calcutta HC

Kolkata, May 12 Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the Calcutta High Court observed on Friday that those maligning court orders are actually maligning themselves.

The observations came after Calcutta High Court counsel Sabyasachi Chattopadhyay, without naming anyone, informed Justice Mantha about a politician making adverse comments about his order on Thursday to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising one current and two retired police officers to probe the allaged rape and murder of a minor girl at Kaliganj in North Dinajpur district last month.

Chattopadhyay asked Justice Mantha whether the court can file a suo motu case on the comments by the politician.

"Some people are actually insulting themselves while maligning the orders of the court. Either they are not realising it or are refusing to accept it. If anyone insults himself, what can the court do? It is not possible for the court to impart lessons individually," Justice Mantha observed.

He, however, ruled out the possibility of the court filing a suo motu case in the matter.

"However, if anyone files a petition in the matter, the court will surely consider that," he said.

On Thursday, Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh had questioned the inclusion of retired IG Pankaj Dutta as one of the members of the SIT. According to Ghosh, Dutta is a known face in the television channels as a person who always takes anti-state government stand.

Ghosh had also questioned the fairness of the court in making this selection.

