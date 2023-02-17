Thousands of people affected by floods in Indonesia

Jakarta, Feb 17 Thousands of people in Indonesian city of Surakarta have been affected by flooding following the extended heavy rainfall, according to local disaster mitigation agency.

The Bengawan Solo river on the island of Java burst its banks and inundated roads as well as houses in more than 16 sub districts on Friday, with nearly 22,000 residents impacted, Xinhua News Agency reported.

No casualties have been reported. However, about 4,000 flood victims have reportedly been evacuated to higher ground where they set up tents.

Rescue operations and emergency relief efforts are still underway as authorities were battling to assist those in need.

