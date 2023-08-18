Three more arrested in Bengal university ragging death case

Kolkata, Aug 18 Kolkata Police on Friday arrested three more students in connection with the ragging related death of a fresher of Jadavpur University (JU).

The three arrested included a student of computer science department Satyabrata Roy, one former student of chemistry department Sheikh Nasim Akhtar and a former student of mathematics department Himangshu Karmakar.

They were arrested following questioning since Friday morning. With these fresh arrests, a total 12 students have been arrested so far in the case.

Police had first arrested nine students in the matter. Student Satyabrata Roy, at the time of mishap, had called up the dean of students of JU Rajat Roy and gave him a false narrative of the incident.

Police sources said that during the day-long interrogation all the three accused had been changing their story with the clear intention of misleading the police.

Roy was questioned by the cops earlier also immediately after the mishap.

It is learnt that the three of them will be presented at a lower court in Kolkata on Friday and the public prosecutor will seek their police custody.

--IANS

