"TMC is not scared of CBI..." says Saugata Roy on Suvendu Adhikari's allegations

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] June 7 : After the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the Trinamool Congress was behind the Odisha train accident, TMC leader Saugata Roy took a swipe at the BJP leader saying his party does not pay attention to these allegations.

"We don't pay attention to what Suvendhu Adhikari says. We are not scared of CBI. In the past, Abhishek Banerjee answered all the questions asked by the Enforcement Directorate of him," Roy said while speaking to ANI.

The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was behind the Odisha train accident in which at least 275 people were killed.

"This incident (Odisha train accident) is TMC's conspiracy. They are behind the incident. Why have they been panicking so much since yesterday when this incident is of another state? Why are they afraid of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation?" Adhikari said.

Roy further said, "Earlier, Abhishek said that if he is found guilty then he is ready to be hanged."

The triple train accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar station in the Balasore district on June 2.

Earlier on Monday, stepping up her attack on the central government, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee slammed the Railway Board's decision to hand over the inquiry into the Odisha train accident to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) saying that "it is not the time to suppress the truth".

"I also gave Gyaneshwari Express case to CBI but no result came. 12 years over but we see no result. CBI handles criminal and accident cases. The Railway Safety Commission is there," she further remarked.

