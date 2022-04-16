TMC's Babul Supriyo wins Ballygunge Assembly seat bypoll

After a high-octane political battle, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won the Ballygunge Assembly seat in West Bengal bypolls, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

TMC candidate Babul Supriyo won the bypolls securing 51,199 votes while CPIM's Saira Shah Halim came the second with 30,971 votes. BJP's Keya Ghosh came the distant third with 13,220 votes.

TMC secured 49.69 per cent vote share while CPIM got 30.06 per cent votes. BJP's vote share remained just 12.83 per cent.

Supriyo collected his certificate after winning Ballygunge Assembly by-polls from Election Commission officials.

Notably, Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the ruling party at the Centre last year. The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after he had resigned.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Kalighat temple in Kolkata after the results.

The Ballygunge Assembly seat bypoll was necessitated after the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

Polling for one parliamentary constituency Asansol and one assembly constituency Ballygunge in West Bengal was held on April 12.

( With inputs from ANI )

