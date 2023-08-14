TN: Dalit boy assaulted by classmates undergoes surgery

Chennai, Aug 14 The seventeen year-old Dalit boy who was assaulted by his classmates from another caste in Nanguneri, Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu was operated upon on Monday at Tirunelveli government medical college.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian had said that an expert team of doctors from Stanley Medical College hospital will be treating the boy. Three doctors from Government Stanley Medical College, Chennai were deputed to Tirunelveli Government Medical College for Dalit boy’s treatment.

The team of doctors after conducting the surgical procedure said that the condition of the boy is stable.

The Dalit boy and his thirteen year-old sister were injured when the classmates from another caste barged into their home and assaulted them.

The girl had not sustained grievous injuries however the Dalit boy had multiple grievous injuries and was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The incident had taken place on August 9th after the mother of the Dalit boy had raised a complaint in the school against a group of boys who used to tease the boy citing his caste as well as indulging in physical abuse.

When the school authorities reprimanded and warned the boys of other caste, they took revenge and assaulted the boy at his home. His sister who tried to prevent the attackers from attacking the boy was also injured in the attack.

Nanguneri police have already arrested seven boys in the case.

The Health minister Ma Subramanian and other ministers had met the boy at Tirunelveli Medical College on Sunday along with Thangam Thenarasu, State Finance Minister and handed over a solatium to the boy's family.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also talked to the mother of the children over the phone and told her that the government was fully in support of the family.

