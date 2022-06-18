TN delegation to meet Union Minister on Mekedatu Dam: Stalin

Chennai, June 18 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said that a delegation of leaders led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan will soon meet Union Water Resources Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu delegation will voice the people's agitated mood at Karnataka government's decision to build the Mekedatu Dam on river Cauvery.

Stalin also expressed shock at the statement of S.K. Haldar, Chairman, Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) that the Authority can discuss the Mekedatu Dam issue.

Stalin said that when there are pending cases in the Supreme Court on the matter, the CWMA does not have powers to discuss it.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that the Union government should not succumb to pressure tactics of his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai who has gone to Delhi.

