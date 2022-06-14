TN extends doorstep education scheme for six more months

Chennai, June 14 Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday announced that the 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' or 'Education at Doorsteps' scheme will be extended for six months more.

'Illam Thedi Kalvi' is a scheme announced by the DMK government under Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin to address the learning gap that has evolved due to the closure of schools during the pandemic. The government implemented the scheme as studies found that the benefits of in-person classes could not be matched by online classes and the objective of the scheme was to impart education to children at home. Volunteers were recruited to take classes to children for two hours a day.

Poyyamozhi, in a statement, said that the scheme will continue till normalcy returns in the functioning of schools. The minister said that as the schools have resumed the normal academics only now, normalcy has not returned and that the scheme has to continue.

The minister also said that 9,494 teachers would be recruited to the government schools in the ongoing year. This is to increase the enrolment of students in government schools of the state.

He also said that the students' mobile phones, if found being used in schools, will be confiscated and would not be returned.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor