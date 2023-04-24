TN: I-T raids at over 50 locations of a real estate company; CM implicated

Chennai, April 24 The Income Tax department is conducting raids at more than 50 places on the premises of G-Square relations, a real estate company allegedly closely related to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his family members.

Income Tax sleuths are conducting raids and searches in the premises of Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan's auditors residence also.

The Tamil Nadu BJP president, K. Annamalai had a few days back released the 'DMK files', in which he has alleged that Stalin's son and current Minister, Udayanidhi Stalin, and his son-in-law Sabareesan had generated income much above their known sources of income.

