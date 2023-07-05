TN law minister seeks Governor’s sanction to prosecute former AIADMK ministers

Chennai, July 5 Tamil Nadu law minister S. Raghupathi on Wednesday wrote to Governor R.N. Ravi seeking sanction to prosecute former AIADMK ministers against whom corruption charges were raised.

He also sought the governor’s assent to 13 pending bills passed by the assembly.

The minister in a semi official letter to the Governor which was released to the media said that the CBI had booked two former ministers of the AIADMK, Dr. C. Vijayabhaskar and B.V. Ramana based on a directive from the Madras High Court in a case related to complaints against the duo taking bribes from gutka manufacturers.

Raghupathi in the letter pointed out that the cabinet had on September 12, 2022 written to the Governor to sanction the prosecution of Vijayabhaskar and Ramana as was requested by the CBI. The minister in the letter pointed out that even then there was no response and due to the delay from the Governor’s office , no action could be initiated.

He also pointed out that the state government had written another letter to the governor on May 15, 2023 after it had approved the request of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption to prosecute former AIADMK ministers K.C. Veeramani and M.R. Vijayabhaskar to which also there was no response.

The minister in the letter also pointed out to the Governor that he had not given sanction to prosecute any of the corrupt former AIADMK ministers.

