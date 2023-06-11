TN: Political slugfest between DMK, BJP continue as Amit Shah arrives

Chennai, June 11 The political slugfest between DMK and BJP continues for the second day after the BJP state president K. Annamalai retorted to the challenge posed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as to what the Central government has done for Tamil Nadu in its nine years.

Annamalai, in a twitter post on Sunday, said that the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP would respond to Stalin tomorrow on what the DMK government has done for the people of Tamil Nadu in the last two years since it has assumed office.

Stalin in a public meeting at Salem on Saturday, had lashed out at the BJP and asked what the Central government had done for Tamil Nadu in the past nine years of its power. He had also said that BJP was in a defence mode after the crushing defeat in Karnataka assembly election.

Stalin also called upon party cadres to win all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the one seat in Puducherry.

