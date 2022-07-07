TN utility to focus more on wind energy for power generation

Chennai, July 7 The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco) has started focusing on wind energy with a new 765 kv substation being built in Virudhunagar. Officials are expecting that once this substation starts functioning, the department will generate more power from wind energy.

The average cost of wind power is Rs 3 per unit while that of Thermal power is between Rs 4 and Rs 5 per unit. Presently thermal power is the major source of power generation in the state.

Tangedco on July 5 procured a record 111.29 million units of wind power which is higher than the previous record of 107.55 million units generated on a single day on August 7, 2020. The power utility has in a statement said that this high generation of wind power was achieved due to better networking systems in place as new substations and transmission lines.

The wind season in Tamil Nadu generally starts from May and ends in October every year and the best wind power generation, according to officials, is available during the months of July and August.

The power department of Tamil Nadu has shut down a few thermal units now due to the wind energy being generated is higher and cheaper. However after the month of October, the wind season comes down and hence the state cannot totally rely on wind power and shut down all thermal power stations.

The total renewable energy capacity of Tamil Nadu is 17,525 mw of which the installed capacity of wind energy is 8615.22 mw.

The state of Tamil Nadu is in the process of converting its power slowly into solar and wind energy and to reduce relying more on thermal power.

