'To Eat Biryani': Jharkhand MLAs Leave For Hyderabad After Champai Soren Sworn In As CM (Watch Videos)

On being asked by the news agency ANI reporter where the Jharkhand MLAs are headed, JMM MLA Hafizul Hassan at Ranchi airport said, "Hyderabad, to eat biryani." Jharkhand Congress and JMM MLAs left for Hyderabad from Ranchi on Friday. Minister of Health, Medical Education, and Family Welfare Banna Gupta said, "You will witness our strength on the Floor (of the House)."

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of the state on Friday. Along with him, Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as cabinet ministers. The move comes two days after Hemant Soren's resignation as the CM and his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Champai Soren was sworn in as the Jharkhand Chief Minister after his predecessor Hemant Soren had to step down amid a money laundering probe against him. A Hemant loyalist, Champai now has to demonstrate his majority in a floor test, which will be held within the next 10 days.

Speaking to reporters outside Ranchi airport earlier, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur claimed that the alliance has enough numbers to form the government. "We have enough numbers to form the government. All 43 MLAs are together, we have full confidence. We will keep meeting the Governor until he calls us to form the government," Thakur said.