"To see world as one family is beginning of a lot of good things", Deve Gowda lauds PM Modi for G20 presidency

Former Prime Minister and Janta Dal (Secular) president HD Deve Gowda who participated in the recent all-party meeting to strategise for the G20 summit to be held in India next year lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts.

Gowda tweeted a photo of himself with PM Modi at yesterday's meeting and a letter in which he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enquiring about his health.

"I was at the meeting called by PM @narendramodi to discuss India's G20 presidency, y'day. "To see the world as one family is a beginning of a lot of good things" is what I feel. Here is my statement. I am also thankful to the PM for enquiring after my health," Gowda tweeted.

He wrote, "I, first of all, congratulate PM Narendra Modi for taking over the G20 presidency" adding, "This comes at a significant time in the life of our nation when we feel that we have a lot in us to contribute to the world on economic, technical, scientific, social and environmental fronts".

"We are a young country, and I believe this presidency will help channel our dynamism and energy", he further wrote.

Praising PM Modi, Deve Gowda expressed gladness that PM has presented a very harmonious agenda to the world while taking over the G20 presidency.

Quoting PM Modi's call, the JDS leader noted, "He (PM Modi) has spoken of relying on India's spiritual traditions to bring the world closer and help nations cooperate much more with each other", "This is very welcome", Gowda said.

"It is significant that the PM has spoken not just of the economic well-being of the world but also of its social, spiritual and environmental well-being. He has taken a cultural approach to global problems when there has been an excessive emphasis on military and economic diplomacy in recent times", Gowda lauded PM's diplomatic approach to the world.

In his statement, he acknowledged efforts made by India and especially PM Modi in depoliticising the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products during the crisis situation.

"To ensure that geopolitical tensions do not lead to humanitarian crises is a bold and positive step", Gowda stated.

Admiring PM's effort to bring peace between Russia and Ukraine amidst the War, Devegowda further noted, "To say that "this is not an age of war" is truly remarkable, and reflects the true spirit of our nation's founding fathers. We, after all, won our Independence through non-violent Gandhian methods".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired an all-party meeting to underscore the significance of India's presidency of the G20 and brief the leaders about the government's approach.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were among the leaders present at the meeting.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among those present at the meeting which was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Last month, Indonesia handed over the G20 presidency to India in the presence of PM Modi at the Bali summit for the coming year.

( With inputs from ANI )

