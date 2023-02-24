Top Cong leaders from Kerala hopeful of getting into CWC

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 With the 85th plenary session of the AICC getting underway in Raipur, the next three days will be crucial for a few hopefuls from Kerala to get into the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

It remains to be seen who from Kerala makes it to the top decision-making body of the party, and more importantly whether things continue to be the same in the state a disjointed, internally fighting unit of the party.

It is being hoped that election is held to the CWC as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has already expressed the desire, but the steering committee is, however, not very keen on this.

If by any chance it's going to be a nomination, then the list of the CWC might get delayed and is unlikely to be announced during the three-day session that ends on Sunday.

At present in the CWC there are three leaders from Kerala A.K. Antony, Oommen Chandy and K.C. Venugopal. Of these 82-year-old Antony has by now informed the party high command that he need not be considered for any posts. Chandy, 79, is also likely to be left out as he is suffering from serious health issues. That leaves Venugopal, given the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and being the closest aide of Rahul Gandhi, his inclusion is a foregone conclusion.

Those waiting in the wings include veteran Mullapally Ramachandran, who has the full support of Antony; the three-time Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor, who by now has become the most popular Congress leader among the youths and the literate in Kerala and has the backing of Chandy.

Former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala is another top gun aiming for higher position and has the support of some state and national leaders.

The latest to join the bandwagon of hopefuls is 60-year-old seven-time Lok Sabha member Kodikunnil Suresh who has already played the caste card.

All eyes will be on the decision about the CEW elections.

