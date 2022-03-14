Tourism Ministry formulates strategy to promote medical tourism

New Delhi, March 14 In order to create a "robust" framework and synergy amongst the Union Ministries, state governments and private sector for promoting India as a "medical and wellness" tourism destination, the Tourism Ministry has formulated a National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism.

The ministry has also constituted a National Medical and Wellness Tourism Board with Tourism Minister as its Chairman.

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday informed the House that as part of its on-going activities, Tourism Ministry releases global print, electronic and online media campaigns under the 'Incredible India' brand-line to promote various tourism destinations and products of the country.

'Medical Visa' has been introduced, which can be given for specific purpose to foreign travellers coming to India for medical treatment. 'E- Medical Visa' and 'E-Medical Attendant Visa' have also been introduced for 156 countries, the minister said.

Reddy noted that the ministry also provides financial assistance under Market Development Assistance Scheme to Medical Tourism Service Providers accredited by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) for participation in Medical Tourism Fairs and other programmes.

