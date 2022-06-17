Train vandalised, rail property damaged in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), June 17 A mob vandalised a train in Ballia district on Friday in protest against the new military recruitment policy, Agnipath.

The mob also damaged railway station property, before the police used force to disperse them.

Ballia SP Raj Karan Nayyar said they are checking the videos of the protest to identify the men. "We will find them and take action," Nayyar said.

The Ballia police chief said they had managed to disperse one mob after talking with them but another group of protesters, carrying sticks, argued with the police on the streets outside the railway station.

Videos of the protest show young men with lathis breaking shops and benches at the railway station.

"The police managed to stop the mob from large-scale damage. We will act against the men," Ballia district magistrate Saumya Agarwal told reporters.

