"Transgression wouldn't go without my deep reflection": Says Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar over ruckus in the House

Taking serious note of the disruptions of the proceedings in the Parliament by opposition on a fourth straight day who have been demanding a Joint Parliament Commitee over the Adani-Hindenberg row, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday lost his patience and warned the protesting MP's that "every transgression from both sides would not go without his deep reflection".

The outburst apparently came during a heated exchange of words between Union Minister Piyush Goyal and the leader of the opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who have been locking horns after Congress alleged Prime Minister Modi to have "links" with industrialist Gautam Adani as seen in images accessed by ANI.

Congress and DMK MPs staged walked out from Lok Sabha in protest against the reply of the Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Madurai AIIMS. "I won't allow such medical colleges to operate where there is no adequate faculty and infrastructure," Mandaviya said during an argument with DMK MPs in Lok Sabha.

"Work is underway on establishing AIIMS Madurai. Don't make health an issue of politics," the Health minister said.

Rajya Sabha faced adjournments on Thursday with BJP members protesting against the constant sloganeering by opposition members during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address.

The House was first adjourned till 4:30 pm following noisy scenes. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar asked members to maintain decorum as the House took up discussion on the union budget.

BJP members, objecting to the conduct of opposition members, raised "Modi, Modi" slogans.

BJP members continued their protest when the House reassembled. The House was adjourned till 5:15 pm and later for the day.

During Prime Minister's speech, several opposition members resorted to shouting slogans against the government, demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row.

