Trapped worker rescued from flooded China coal mine

Beijing, Dec 17 One of the 21 miners who were trapped in a flooded coal mine in China's Shanxi province was lifted out of the shaft safely on Friday, while rescue operations are underway for the remaining workers, local officials said.

The accident took place at around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the coal mine in Duxigou village, Xiaoyi Cicty, trapping the 21 miners, reports Xinhua news agency.

Illegal mining was blamed for the accident, according to a preliminary investigation.

More than 400 rescuers are racing against time to reach the trapped miners.

Several pumps have been installed, and the water level in the pit had dropped by 2.1 metres as of Friday, rescuers said.

Rescuers plan to send more pumps, hoping to pump out more than 300 cubic meters of water per hour from the pit.

Low temperatures and strong winds are making search and rescue more difficult.

The local public security department has put under control seven suspects involved and is searching for others who have fled.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor