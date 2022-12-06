Trinamool spokesman Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police from Jaipur airport

Ahmedabad, Dec 6 The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime police on Tuesday detained Trinamool Congress spokesman, Saket Gokhale from the Jaipur airport.

This was confirmed by Trinamool leader Derek O'Brien, through his tweet.

Cyber crime wing sources said its team keeps an eye on social media about fake news and documents shared, and during one such exercise, the team found that Saket Gokhale had shared false information of RTI, in which he had shared newspaper cuttings, stating that Rs 30 crore were spent for Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Morbi, after the bridge collapse in which 135 persons were killed.

Saket had shared the details of various expenses, and under the event management head Rs 5.5 crore expenditure was shown.

Cyber Crime police after checking with the local authorities, found that no such information was shared under RTI, so the cyber crime registered a case against Saket Gokhale. It was found that after he posted the false information, many others had retweeted it and even shared some unverified 'documents'.

Police have brought Gokhale to Gujarat on a transit arrest and will show his arrest in Gujarat later in the day and produced before the court, said sources.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor