Tripura CM holds door-to-door campaign on 9 years of Modi government

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 21 : On the completion of 9 years of the Modi government, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Wednesday, held a door-to-door campaign praising the Bharatiya Janata Party government.

"As you know, on 30th May, 9 years completed under the Governance of Hon'ble PM Modi. During this tenure, the developmental works which have been done are being shared with common people. Be it poor, common people, farmers or labourers, for all, development has been brought, more or less in any means and proclamation of these works has been started in Agartala, Tripura from today and we are praising it", said Rajib Bhattacharya, State President, BJP.

On May 30, 9 years of the Modi government were completed. On the occasion, the ruling party launched a campaign called '9 saal Bemisaal', (Outstanding 9 years). Under the campaign, the party workers are to tout a report card of their work carried out in the 9 years before the common people. The campaign will conclude on June 30.

